BREAKING: INEC declares PDP, NRM winners in Zamfara elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has declared Bello Matawalle, governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Zamfara, who initially polled 189,452 votes to emerge second in the March 2nd governorship election held in the state as winner of the polls.

Chairman of the Commission, Mahmood Yakubu, in disclosing this during a press conference in Abuja on Saturday, said the PDP also won the 3 Senate Seats, 7 House of Representatives seats and 23 House of assembly seats, except that of Maru South state constituency won by Kabiru Hassan of the National Rescue Movement (NRM).

He added that Certificate of return will be issued to the Governor-elect, Senators-Elect  and Members-Elect for the House of Representatives on Monday 27th May 2019 at the commission’s office in Abuja, while Members-Elect for the State Assembly will receive their certificates from the Resident Electoral Commissioner of the state on 31st May 2019.

The development follows Friday’s ruling of the Supreme Court which voided all votes cast for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 elections held in Zamfara, while declaring all political parties with the second highest votes in the elections and the required spread, elected to the various elective positions.

The five-member panel of justices led by the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad, in a unanimous judgment on Friday, held that the party in the state failed to conduct primaries in accordance with the party rules.

READ ALSO: Supreme Court declares all APC votes in Zamfara elections wasted, hands victory to opposition

 

Tags: , , , ,

About The Author

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq is a Public Affairs Analyst, Compere and Social Change Advocate with major interests in Politics, Governance and Inspirational Speaking.He equally has a strong commitment to being a role model to young people in Africa by making a positive impact on everyone he meets and everywhere he goes.

Leave a reply

Your e-mail address will not be published.

You may like

Bernard Dayo May 25, 2019

Bulkachuwa steps down from Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, Buhari confirms Mohammed Adamu as IGP and other stories that made the headlines this week

Here are the stories that drove conversation this week: Court fixes June 24 for Saraki’s suit against EFCC Justice Taiwo ...

Bernard Dayo May 24, 2019

The Late 5: Flying Eagles demolish Qatar 4-0 in U-20 World Cup opener; Masari approves death penalty for cattle rustling, kidnapping in Katsina | Other stories

Here are the stories that drove conversation today: Supreme Court uphold’s Governor Fayemi’s election The Supreme Court on Friday upheld ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq May 24, 2019

Just In: Atiku Bagudu emerges Chairman of APC Governors’ Forum

Kebbi Governor, Atiku Bagudu has been elected as Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), the umbrella body of governors ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq May 24, 2019

Just In: Supreme Court declares all APC votes in Zamfara elections wasted, hands victory to opposition

The Supreme Court has voided all votes cast for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 elections held in ...

Bernard Dayo May 24, 2019

The Big 5: Court fixes June 24 for Saraki’s suit against EFCC; CAN, JNI clash over FG’s radio station for herdsmen | Other top stories

Here are the stories that drove conversation today: CAN, JNI clash over FG’s radio station for herdsmen The Southern and ...

Bernard Dayo May 23, 2019

The Late 5: Abike Dabiri denies report on Ethiopian and Egypt Airlines running drug cartels in Nigeria; ASUU threatens another strike, says Buhari’s govt is to blame | Other stories

Here are the stories that drove conversation today: Tribunal dismisses suit seeking to stop Buhari’s inauguration The Presidential Election Petitions ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail