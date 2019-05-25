BREAKING: INEC declares PDP, NRM winners in Zamfara elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has declared Bello Matawalle, governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Zamfara, who initially polled 189,452 votes to emerge second in the March 2nd governorship election held in the state as winner of the polls.

Chairman of the Commission, Mahmood Yakubu, in disclosing this during a press conference in Abuja on Saturday, said the PDP also won the 3 Senate Seats, 7 House of Representatives seats and 23 House of assembly seats, except that of Maru South state constituency won by Kabiru Hassan of the National Rescue Movement (NRM).

He added that Certificate of return will be issued to the Governor-elect, Senators-Elect and Members-Elect for the House of Representatives on Monday 27th May 2019 at the commission’s office in Abuja, while Members-Elect for the State Assembly will receive their certificates from the Resident Electoral Commissioner of the state on 31st May 2019.

The development follows Friday’s ruling of the Supreme Court which voided all votes cast for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 elections held in Zamfara, while declaring all political parties with the second highest votes in the elections and the required spread, elected to the various elective positions.

The five-member panel of justices led by the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad, in a unanimous judgment on Friday, held that the party in the state failed to conduct primaries in accordance with the party rules.

