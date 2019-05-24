Just In: Atiku Bagudu emerges Chairman of APC Governors’ Forum

Kebbi Governor, Atiku Bagudu has been elected as Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), the umbrella body of governors elected on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Bagudu who was unanimously elected at a meeting of the governors held late Thursday at the Imo Governor’s Lodge in Abuja replaces outgoing Chairman and Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha whose tenure as leader of the forum and helmsman at the South-Eastern state will expire on May 29.

He has promised to provide leadership to the PGF to realise the collective vision of the forum in order to build a strong, democratic and inclusive APC, while pledging to mobilise all party members and Nigerians towards expanding and deepening democratic structures of the party by focusing on initiatives to guarantee the development of participatory governance structures as well as the guarantee of transparent, credible decision making process within the APC.

In a related development, Governor Seriake Dickson emerged Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party Governors Forum (PDP-GF) after a meeting of the opposition Governors at the Gombe State Governors Lodge, Abuja, late Wednesday.

At the meeting attended by all the PDP governors, Senate President Bukola Saraki, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, and the PDP Chairman, Uche Secondus, the outgoing Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Gombe State, Ibrahim Dankwambo told journalists that the governors elected under the platform expressed concern over the state of insecurity in the country, which they noted has had adverse effects of the growing insecurity on food production in the country, while calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to address the challenge by declaring a state of emergency on security.

The PDP governors later moved to the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) meeting where they joined their counterparts of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to elect Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti as the new chairman of the forum.

Governor Dickson who is the Chairman of the South-South Governors Forum also doubles as the co-Chairman of the Southern Governors Forum.

Tags: , , , , , ,

About The Author

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq is a Public Affairs Analyst, Compere and Social Change Advocate with major interests in Politics, Governance and Inspirational Speaking.He equally has a strong commitment to being a role model to young people in Africa by making a positive impact on everyone he meets and everywhere he goes.

Leave a reply

Your e-mail address will not be published.

You may like

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq May 24, 2019

Just In: Supreme Court declares all APC votes in Zamfara elections wasted, hands victory to opposition

The Supreme Court has voided all votes cast for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 elections held in ...

Bernard Dayo May 24, 2019

The Big 5: Court fixes June 24 for Saraki’s suit against EFCC; CAN, JNI clash over FG’s radio station for herdsmen | Other top stories

Here are the stories that drove conversation today: CAN, JNI clash over FG’s radio station for herdsmen The Southern and ...

Bernard Dayo May 23, 2019

The Late 5: Abike Dabiri denies report on Ethiopian and Egypt Airlines running drug cartels in Nigeria; ASUU threatens another strike, says Buhari’s govt is to blame | Other stories

Here are the stories that drove conversation today: Tribunal dismisses suit seeking to stop Buhari’s inauguration The Presidential Election Petitions ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq May 23, 2019

Just In: Nigeria gets substantive Inspector General of Police

The Acting Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar Adamu has been confirmed by the Nigeria Police Council, as the substantive ...

Bernard Dayo May 23, 2019

The Big 5: Electricity generation falls to 2,616MW, six plants idle; Soldiers die, six missing as Boko Haram attacks army base in Borno | Other top stories

Here are the stories that you should be monitoring today: I’m optimistic Buhari will appoint ministers on time – Emefiele ...

Bernard Dayo May 22, 2019

The Late 5: LUTH resident doctors protest, issue ultimatum to management; Over 30 killed as gunmen raid Katsina communities | Other stories

Here are the stories that drove conversation today: Presidency sets up task force to clear Apapa gridlock within two weeks ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail