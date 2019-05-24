Just In: Atiku Bagudu emerges Chairman of APC Governors’ Forum

Kebbi Governor, Atiku Bagudu has been elected as Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), the umbrella body of governors elected on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Bagudu who was unanimously elected at a meeting of the governors held late Thursday at the Imo Governor’s Lodge in Abuja replaces outgoing Chairman and Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha whose tenure as leader of the forum and helmsman at the South-Eastern state will expire on May 29.

He has promised to provide leadership to the PGF to realise the collective vision of the forum in order to build a strong, democratic and inclusive APC, while pledging to mobilise all party members and Nigerians towards expanding and deepening democratic structures of the party by focusing on initiatives to guarantee the development of participatory governance structures as well as the guarantee of transparent, credible decision making process within the APC.

We are very glad to announce that Governor Atiku Bagudu of @KBStGovt is now our Chairman.

Ensuing press releases and briefings will be made to this effect. pic.twitter.com/QhaWejxBPI — PGF Nigeria (@PGFNigeria) May 24, 2019

In a related development, Governor Seriake Dickson emerged Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party Governors Forum (PDP-GF) after a meeting of the opposition Governors at the Gombe State Governors Lodge, Abuja, late Wednesday.

At the meeting attended by all the PDP governors, Senate President Bukola Saraki, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, and the PDP Chairman, Uche Secondus, the outgoing Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Gombe State, Ibrahim Dankwambo told journalists that the governors elected under the platform expressed concern over the state of insecurity in the country, which they noted has had adverse effects of the growing insecurity on food production in the country, while calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to address the challenge by declaring a state of emergency on security.

The PDP governors later moved to the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) meeting where they joined their counterparts of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to elect Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti as the new chairman of the forum.

Governor Dickson who is the Chairman of the South-South Governors Forum also doubles as the co-Chairman of the Southern Governors Forum.