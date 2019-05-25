Bulkachuwa steps down from Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, Buhari confirms Mohammed Adamu as IGP and other stories that made the headlines this week

Here are the stories that drove conversation this week:

Court fixes June 24 for Saraki’s suit against EFCC

Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja on Thursday fixed June 24 for the hearing of two suits filed by the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, to challenge his probe by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

This was despite the petition sent on Tuesday by the EFCC to the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice Adamu Abdu-Kafarati, accusing Justice Taiwo of bias in his handling of cases involving the commission and requesting the re-assignment of all the cases to another judge of the court.

Atiku alleges plot to set him up, wants Lai Mohammed arrested

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, on Thursday, raised the alarm over alleged plan by some people to cause crisis in parts of the country and accuse him of being responsible for the skirmishes. He said the plan, being spearheaded by “unscrupulous and anti-democratic elements,” for coming weeks, was aimed at smearing his personality.

Atiku made the allegation in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja by his media adviser, Paul Ibe.

140 IPOB members arraigned for allegedly plotting to overthrow Buhari

An Enugu East Magistrates Court presided by Magistrate A. N. Chioke has remanded 140 members of the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) over an alleged treason.

The defendants, who were brought to the court in three 608 buses and one 18-seater bus, were said to have conspired to commit treasonable felony.

Buhari confirms Mohammed Adamu as IGP

The Acting Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar Adamu has been confirmed by the Nigeria Police Council, as the substantive Inspector General of Police (IGP).

Mohammed who has served in acting capacity since January 15 when he took over from former IGP, Ibrahim Idrisfollowing his mandatory retirement age of 60 years, was announced as the substantive IGP at Thursday’s Police Council meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Council chambers of the Presidential Villa Abuja.

Atiku Bagudu emerges Chairman of APC Governor’s Forum

Kebbi Governor, Atiku Bagudu has been elected as Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), the umbrella body of governors elected on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Bagudu who was unanimously elected at a meeting of the governors held late Thursday at the Imo Governor’s Lodge in Abuja replaces outgoing Chairman and Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha whose tenure as leader of the forum and helmsman at the South-Eastern state will expire on May 29. LUTH resident doctors protest, issue ultimatum to management Residents doctors at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Idi-Araba, on Wednesday protested against the management of the hospital to press home their demands. The President, Association of Resident Doctors, Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Idi-Araba, Dr. Kayode Makinde, said it was painful that some of the resident doctors in the hospital have not been paid for five months. Presidency sets up task force to clear Apapa gridlock within two weeks The Presidency on Wednesday has set up a task force headed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to clear up the gridlock in Apapa and its environs within two weeks. The task force was set up as a result of a presidential directive, which ordered the removal of trucks on bridges and roads in Apapa as well as the restoration of law and order in that part of Lagos. Naira Marley arraigned, remanded in prison A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos on Monday remanded embattled hip hop artist, Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, over cybercrime and credit card fraud allegations. When the counts were read to him, Naira Marley pleaded not guilty. Bulkachuwa steps down from Presidential Election Petition Tribunal President of the Court of Appeal and Chairman of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa has stepped down from the panel sitting in Abuja for personal reasons. The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and its 2019 Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, through his counsel Levy Uzoukwu (SAN) had asked the Chairman of the tribunal to recuse herself on the grounds that she will be biased in the case since she is married to a Senator-elect of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Tribunal dismisses Adelabu, APC’s application to recount ballot papers The Oyo State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has dismissed an application filed by Adebayo Adelabu, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), to recount all the ballot papers used in the March 9 election. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Adelabu and his party are challenging the declaration of Seyi Makinde of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of the March 9 governorship election in Oyo.