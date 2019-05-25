The Daily Vulnerable | The energy to live

I was walking up the stairs of my house the other day, normally, sprightly, when suddenly I remembered something that wasn’t working as well as it should, and it made me momentarily sad.

Immediately, my steps slowed, my strength flagged, climbing up suddenly became more stressful. Just in that second that my mind flashed over an unpleasant thought.

I remember depression as losing the energy to live. I got a flash of that dark place on those steps this morning.

I gently guided my mind back to reality. That I am not the moment. That my spirit remains independent of circumstance or happening. That I have all that I need at any moment to be joyful, and for that I am grateful.

I regained my footing almost immediately.

Your thoughts are so powerful, I tell you. They determine the kind of existence you curate for yourself on this earth.

But you’re more powerful than your thoughts. So powerful that they can steal your energy to live, only if you let them.

