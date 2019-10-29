The events we loved in October, ranked

As 2019 slowly winds down, we are bound to drown in an avalanche of events, especially in Lagos. The month of October offered some decent offerings, Wizkid shut down Manchester StarBoyFest and Simi’s Trace Live had and Adekunle reinforcing their love on stage. Here’s our ranking of the events we loved in October:

5. Cinema premiere of short film ‘FINE’

First premiering at this year’s Nollywood Week Film Paris Festival, Lala Akindoju’s short film FINE centers on mental illness and the way society stigmatises the condition. Celebrities like Ego Boyo, Tope Tedela, Chioma Akpotha, Adebola Williams and more attended the premiere at Genesis Deluxe Cinemas, and it was also an opportunity to talk about the Mad Against Depression and Anxiety (MADA).

4. The 2019 Headies 

The 2019 Headies was a mixed bag, and although the awards’ online buzz was impressive and rode on the fresh celebrity of Big Brother Naija stars, the show was bereft of top-tier artistes like Wizkid, Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage etc. That aside, we still enjoyed performances from erstwhile R&B group Styl-Plus and Teni.

3. Glenfiddich Maverick Experimental Night

Famous for creating a concert-like atmosphere where people can socialise against the backdrop of great music, whisky and specially curated musical performances, this year’s Glenfiddich Maverick Experimental Night featured renowned musical icons and true mavericks including Femi Kuti, Flavour, Bez and The Compozers.

2. Trace Live with Simi

Simi recently just headlined Trace Live, and sang her heart out with a live band for two hours and was also accompanied on stage with husband Adekunle Gold, who lifted her at a point. Cute.

1. Starboy Fest, Manchester

Coinciding with the 2019 Headies, and singularly responsible for the absence of Naira Marley, Mayorkun, Fireboy, Tiwa Savage etc because there performing at Wizkid’s show, Starboy Fest had a mammoth crowd at the O2 Arena, and only shows how huge of an artiste Wizkid is.

