Access Bank successfully completes post-merger integration of its banking platforms

Nigeria’s leading retail bank, Access Bank Plc, yesterday announced that it has successfully completed the second phase of its integration, where it has brought together all her core banking platforms onto a new, highly scalable and robust world class platform.

The Bank in a statement said that the completion of this phase heralds the delivery of one of the most robust banking platforms in the world that will serve Access Bank’s rapidly growing base of over 30m customers seamlessly and enhance its service delivery and uptime targets to facilitate customer delight in its banking services

One of the benefits of the integration is the simplicity of initiating and receiving bank transfers, as customers will no longer need to select between ‘Access’ or ‘Access (Diamond)’ when transacting. Customers simply need to select ‘Access Bank’ for all transactions.

The Group Managing Director, Access Bank Plc., Herbert Wigwe, lauded the various committees for their effort during the period of the integration, saying, “A Special thank you to the integration committee for ensuring all the milestones expected at the various stages of integration were achieved within the scheduled timeframe.”

Appreciating customers for their unwavering trust and support throughout the integration phase, the Executive Director, Retail Banking, Access Bank Plc, Victor Etuokwu, added that the Bank is now better positioned than ever to serve its customers with the best solutions and service the industry has to offer.

“At Access Bank, delivering the best services possible to our customers remains our highest priority. We can now offer the best digitally-driven financial solutions that will make our customers’ transactions simpler, faster, convenient and even more secure than ever,” he stated.

Going a step further to appreciate customers for their patience throughout the integration phase, the Bank is making all NIBSS-Instant-Payment (NIP) transfers free from Friday, November 1 – Thursday, November 7, 2019.

The Bank is living up to its ‘more than banking’ promise by offering customers more access to finance for personal, enterprise and environmentally friendly projects; bridging the financial inclusion and literacy gap by rapidly expanding agency banking and digital loans as well as delivering specially tailored programmes for women entrepreneurs.

 

Tags: ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Sponsor October 28, 2019

Supporting African creditors to excel beyond banking

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) form the backbone of many economies around the world, particularly Africa. Representing one-fifth of global ...

Op-Ed Editor October 28, 2019

Dame Pauline Tallen, Waje, Amaechi Okobi, others join Hebert Wigwe at the 10km ‘Walk for Women’s Health’

Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, Access Bank’s Group Managing Director, Herbert Wigwe and popular soul and R&B singer, ...

Op-ed Editor October 27, 2019

The Live Theatre Lagos stage play ‘What Men Want’ returns today

If you miss this awesome drama piece in August, here’s your chance to savour the amazement of the drama called ...

Bernard Dayo October 26, 2019

Maltina and Noble Igwe set to share happiness in Abuja with ‘1000 Smiles’ campaign

Maltina, Nigeria’s leading malt drink, in partnership with celebrity blogger Noble Igwe, is set to tour Abuja for the Maltina’s ...

Bernard Dayo October 26, 2019

GTBank Fashion Weekend 2019: Meet the Masterclass Facilitators

From the man behind Beyoncé’s most iconic makeup looks to the woman responsible for the stunning hairstyles in the critically ...

Op-Ed Editor October 25, 2019

FCMB wins Excellence Award in Customer Experience as Adam Nuru Emerges CEO of the Year

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) Limited’s giant strides and impressive performance in service delivery and customer satisfaction in the Nigerian ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail