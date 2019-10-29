#NigeriasNewTribe: Anita ‘Brows’ Adetoye and Francis Sule to host The Future Awards Africa 2019 nominees unveiling

Award-winning creative director and CEO of Anita Brows Beauty, Anita Adetoye and actor, Francis Sule are set to introduce the class of 2019 of Nigeria’s New Tribe this Sunday, 3 November at 3pm on Channels TV, Soundcity TV, Pop Central, and ONTV.

The nominees represent the continent’s inspiring change agents, breaking boundaries in education, advocacy, media, agriculture, innovation, entertainment and more.

Themed ‘Nigeria’s New Tribe’, the 14th edition of The Future Awards Africa celebrates youth between ages 18 – 31, united by the possibilities of their talent, commitment to hard work and driven by excellence and their impact on the economy under the year in review.

Follow @TFAAfrica to keep up with the latest news on #TFAA2019. You can also join the conversation on all social media platforms with the hashtags #NigeriasNewTribe and #TFAA2019.

The Future Awards Africa 2019 is brought to you by The Future Project and RED | For Africa, with support from Mitsubishi, CMA Group, Vanguard, Cool FM, Wazobia FM, BellaNaija, Olorisupergal, Channels, Legit, Cable, Kraks TV and Pop Central.

Checkout the video:

 

