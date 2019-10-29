Cuppy doesn’t think she should pay you to be her fans and we agree

For a public figure who largely spends her time enjoying her #Gelato and minding her business, Dj Cuppy gets a lot of flack from Nigerians. Perhaps its the fact that she is genuinely humble about her wealth in a way that doesn’t center the opinions of others, or that her relationship with her billionaire daddy Femi Otedola (who many dislike because of his proximity to wealth), but Nigerians really go out of their way to attack Cuppy. And if the reason why Cuppy trended yesterday is anything to go by, so do her fans.

To all my Cupcakes that complain I don’t do Money Giveaways, I hear you… BUT I’ve always felt like that was essentially paying people to be your fans? 🤷🏽‍♀️ #TeamCuppy

Cuppy tweeted this in response to mounting pressure for her to organize giveaways on her official Instagram account. Giveaways by themselves aren’t a new or novel idea. Brands have always used giveaways to grow their followings, some more aggressive than others (I’m looking at you, the Kardashians). Giveaways essentially work on the premise that social media users are content to stay within their bubbles, and have to be incentivized financially or otherwise to leave those bubbles and interact in the bigger world. Giveaways provide the financial incentive, especially in Nigeria where we are motivated by freebies, to engage with the content an influencer is putting up on her page.

There has been a blurring of sorts of the distinction between an artist with a social media presence and an influencer who uses their social media to earn a revenue. Cuppy doesn’t need to earn a revenue from her Instagram account or from her music. She chooses to engage in both because she has a strong fan base she wants to connect with in a more organic way. Maybe its time we went looking for our giveaways elsewhere.