North Korea launches another ballistic missile

by Itunuoluwa Adebo
North Korea, Sunday, launched its second missile into waters off its east coast. This would be the second missile test within a week.
According to state news KCNA, the launch was supervised by North Korea’s Supreme leader Kim Jong Un. The missile fired “Pukguksong-2” is a land-based version of North Korea’s main submarine-launched missile and uses rocket fuel. The report did not state the exact time the missile was fired.
KCNA reports stated that “The Supreme Leader issued an order to launch the missile at the observation post, together with officials, he analyzed the results of the test launch and expressed his great satisfaction over them, saying it is perfect.”
According to KCNA, Supreme leader Kim Jong Un said the test showed the missile is ready for deployment and mass production.
