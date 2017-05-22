North Korea launches another ballistic missile

by Itunuoluwa Adebo

North Korea, Sunday, launched its second missile into waters off its east coast. This would be the second missile test within a week.

According to state news KCNA, the launch was supervised by North Korea’s Supreme leader Kim Jong Un. The missile fired “Pukguksong-2” is a land-based version of North Korea’s main submarine-launched missile and uses rocket fuel. The report did not state the exact time the missile was fired.

KCNA reports stated that “The Supreme Leader issued an order to launch the missile at the observation post, together with officials, he analyzed the results of the test launch and expressed his great satisfaction over them, saying it is perfect.”

On Sunday, South Korea, called the launch “reckless and irresponsible,” took another approach Monday and said the launch showed North Korea had made considerable progress in its missile program. Spokesman for South Korea’s Joint Chief of Staf, Roh Jae-cheon in a statement said “South Korean and U.S. intelligence authorities assess that North Korea, through its missile launch yesterday, has secured meaningful data for improving the credibility of its missile technology,”

According to KCNA, Supreme leader Kim Jong Un said the test showed the missile is ready for deployment and mass production.