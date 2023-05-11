CAMON 20 LAUNCH CREATES A BUZZ THAT’S ATTRACTING THE BIGGEST NAMES IN FASHION AND TECH

The fusion of fashion and technology will undoubtedly create an electrifying buzz attracting everyone from A-list celebrities to influencers, thought-leaders, and people from all walks of life. 

The launch of the new TECNO CAMON 20 created great excitement at the Balmoral event center on Tuesday, 9th of May, 2023; many big stars looked their best on the blue carpet. 

The star-studded attendees include fashionistas and reality star Toyin Lawani; Screen Favourite Lateef Adedimeji; Tech Star Miss Techy, and many others. 

Here is what you missed *winks*

