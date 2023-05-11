Burna Boy Issues Bold Warning to Diddy as they Battle on the Dance Floor

Grammy-winning sensation Burna Boy and iconic music mogul Sean John Combs, affectionately known as Diddy, recently set the dance floor ablaze in an epic battle. The electrifying showdown, captured on video in a pulsating club atmosphere, showcased Burna Boy’s trademark ‘Afro Moonwalk’ dance move.

Diddy, not one to back down, called out Burna Boy for a dancing competition, only to be playfully warned by the African Giant, “Hey fam, OG! I don’t think you remember you are an old man, I don’t want to disgrace you right here. Don’t call me on the dance floor, I’ve been kinging that sh*t. You are the king on the records, I will give you that. But don’t call me on the dance floor mehn, that will be embarrassing for you.”

It’s worth noting that Burna Boy’s Afro-Moonwalk dance move has gained such prominence that it has even been immortalized in the popular game Fortnite as an emote. Now, players can groove to the infectious rhythm and pull off the signature move with their characters.

Burna Boy and Diddy have shared a close bond for some time now, having collaborated on various musical endeavors. Notably, Diddy, along with Burna Boy’s mother and executive producer Mama Burna (Bose Ogulu), played an instrumental role in crafting Burna Boy’s Grammy-winning album, Twice As Tall.

Released on August 14, 2020, Twice As Tall marks Burna Boy’s fifth studio album. This musical masterpiece blends the infectious beats of afrobeats, dancehall, pop, and hip-hop. The album boasts an impressive lineup of producers, including Telz, Rexxie, Timbaland, and DJDS. Featuring guest appearances from music heavyweights like Youssou N’Dour, Naughty by Nature, Sauti Sol, Chris Martin, and Stormzy, Twice As Tall soared to success. Its lead single, “Wonderful,” dropped on June 26, 2020, setting the stage for the album’s triumph.

The pinnacle of Burna Boy’s career came at the 63rd Grammy Awards, where Twice As Tall clinched the coveted title of Best Global Music Album. This well-deserved recognition solidified Burna Boy’s status as a global force to be reckoned with.