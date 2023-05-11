Tech Unwind 3.0- A fun place where Techies meet

All over the world, techies are no doubt known as the new face of innovation. Transforming different industries and building code and no-code infrastructures, techies are the new superheroes behind screens and with fancy gadgets.

As the saying goes, all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy. Albeit amazing the work tech bros and tech Sis get to do, truth is they hardly get to unwind and interact. A fun place where techies meet – this is what Tech Unwind by YellowLyfe seeks to achieve.

On the 30th of April, 2023, the Moist Beach Oniru was lit up with the Tech Unwind 3.0 experience. With over 400 people in attendance from different sectors, the techies set the technicalities, codes and VC talks to simply unwind with games and different activities.

With different partners like Audacia properties, rida, Ibloov, King of the Bull to mention a few on the third edition, the event is indeed gaining spotlight and becoming a movement. According to the organizers, Tech Unwind 4.0 promises to bigger and better in terms of experience and quality of people.

