YellowLyfe Events Celebrates the Resounding Success of the “Tech Unwind Abuja” Event

Abuja, Nigeria – July 12, 2023 – YellowLyfe, a leading event management company, is thrilled to announce the triumphant conclusion of its highly anticipated event, “Tech Unwind Abuja.” Held on July 8 at The Barlance. This extraordinary gathering captivated the audience, providing an unforgettable evening of enchanting melodies, breathtaking game experiences, and a blissful atmosphere of pure relaxation.

Tech Unwind Abuja is an eagerly awaited event that brings together tech enthusiasts, business professionals, and career experts. With the primary goal of fostering meaningful relationships while maximising work-life balance, this exciting event creates a relaxed environment for attendees to connect, unwind, and thrive.

On July 8, Tech Unwind Abuja showcased an exceptional lineup of games and activities, captivating the audience on an immersive journey of chills and emotions. The event organisers spared no effort in delivering an electrifying experience, featuring enthralling music, exciting games, and an array of freebies. Tech enthusiasts and business professionals seized the opportunity to unwind, network, and forge valuable connections in an inviting and laid-back setting.

YellowLyfe & Tech Unwind extends its heartfelt appreciation to the dedicated crew members, event sponsors, media partners, and, most importantly, the enthusiastic audience who contributed to making this event an unforgettable experience.

To stay updated on future events and for more information, please visit our website at www.yellowlyfe.com or follow us on social media @yellowlyfevents.

Tags: ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija July 14, 2023

TomTom Unveils Breathe Academy: A Game-Changing Platform for Music Creatives, Reaffirms Commitment to Nurturing Nigeria’s Music Talent

LAGOS, Nigeria, July 4, 2023 – TomTom Candy, Nigeria’s favourite menthol brand, under Cadbury Nigeria Plc (a subsidiary of Mondelēz ...

YNaija July 12, 2023

TECNO and VOGUE Present the Highly Anticipated Fashion Film to Capture “Style in Motion” at London Fashion Week, Redefining Fashion Narratives

TECNO, an innovative technology brand with operations in over 70 global markets, in collaboration with VOGUE, the most influential voice ...

YNaija July 12, 2023

TECNO HOSTS MEDIA PARLEY TO HIGHLIGHT UNPRECEDENTED ACHIEVEMENTS IN 2023

With the era of narratives flying around social media, it is quite important for brands to tell their stories and ...

YNaija July 12, 2023

#CelebrateInfinixAt10: Infinix Nigeria Celebrates Its 10th Anniversary with Exciting Customer Rewards All Through July

July is an exceptional month, not only because it marks the second half of the year but also because smartphone ...

YNaija July 11, 2023

Aproko Doctor Achieves Remarkable Hat-Trick Victory, Becoming the First Influencer to Win a Category Three Times in a Row | See the Full List of Winners

Lagos, Nigeria, July 10, 2023. Renowned health influencer Aproko Doctor has achieved an impressive hat-trick of wins by winning the ...

YNaija July 10, 2023

Neutriherbs Shares Expert Tips To Retinol For Younger Smoother Skin

Welcome to Retinol 101, an overview of the ingredient you keep hearing about, but might not know exactly what it is – ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail