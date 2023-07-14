The Weekend Watchlist: Here are 6 movies/series you need to see this weekend

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. So, again, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.

Our mantra is “no dull moment.”

So, here are six movies or series you need to see this weekend!

Bird Box Barcelona (Netflix)

In 2018, the post-apocalyptic thriller Bird Box, starring Sandra Bullock, captivated audiences with its story of people avoiding sight to evade monsters. Now, a Spanish spinoff has emerged, with a similar plot set in a different continent.

Sebastián (Mario Casas) and his daughter Anna (Alejandra Howard) strive to survive in a world devastated by the crisis. While forging alliances, Sebastián battles personal demons that torment him.

Streaming now on Netflix

Home Wrecker (Netflix)

Home Wrecker is one of the most popular movies on Netflix right now.

The new South African thriller centers on a troubled woman who decides to go after her colleague and try to steal everything she wants from her life.

Streaming now on Netflix

Survival of the Thickest (Netflix)

Michelle Buteau continues to shine in every endeavor she takes on, from hosting The Circle to podcasting and stealing scenes in rom-coms. Now, she takes center stage as both the actress and inspiration for this comedy, based on her celebrated book of essays.

Meet Mavis Beaumont, a newly single, plus-sized Black stylist who embarks on a journey to rebuild her life. With the determination to not only survive but thrive, she leans on her chosen family, embraces body positivity, and rocks some seriously adorable outfits

Streaming now on Netflix

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 (Prime Video)

Belly’s summer at Cousins Beach is no longer all sunshine and fun. Caught between Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno), two attractive brothers, she faces the dilemma of choosing between them.

However, their love triangle takes a backseat as their focus shifts to a more pressing matter—Susannah (Rachel Blanchard), the boys’ mother, is fighting cancer once again. To complicate matters further, an unexpected visitor threatens the future of their beloved beach house. Belly must rally their families and friends to preserve their paradise.

Streaming now on Prime Video

Project Greenlight: A New Generation (Max)

A reboot of the docu-series Project Greenlight is shining a spotlight on the next generation of talented female filmmakers.

Produced by Issa Rae, the new series promises to deliver a remarkable film. Mentors including Rae, Kumail Nanjiani, and Gina Prince-Bythewood guide director Meko Winbush, selected from thousands of applicants, as she creates the sci-fi thriller Gray Matter.

Viewers are taken on the journey as Winbush casts, shoots, and navigates the usual challenges of the filmmaking process, just like in previous versions of the show.

Streaming now on Max

Primo (Prime Video)

Primo is an American sitcom created by Shea Serrano. The semi-autobiographical series, co-executive produced with Michael Schur, is based on Serrano’s upbringing in San Antonio, Texas.

Primo stars Ignacio Diaz-Silverio, Christina Vidal, Carlos Santos, Henri Esteve, Johnny Rey Diaz, Jonathan Medina, Efraín Villa, Stakiah Washington, Martin Martinez, and Nigel Siwabessy.

Streaming now on Prime Video