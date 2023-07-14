Abuja Court Deems Arrest and Detention of Emefiele Illegal, Orders Immediate Release

In a significant legal development, yet another Abuja High Court has ruled that the arrest and detention of Godwin Emefiele, the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), by the Department of State Services (DSS) is illegal.

Delivering the judgment, Justice Bello Kawu held that these actions directly contravened the existing judgment and orders issued by Justice M. A. Hassan.

The case was brought to the court by Mr. Emefiele himself, represented by his counsel, Peter Abang, who sought to have the arrest and detention declared illegal and nullified.

The basis for this request was the fact that a prior court had already delivered a judgment on December 29, 2022, which rendered the arrest and detention in question invalid.

Justice Kawu not only set aside any arrest warrant obtained by the respondents, specifically the DSS, but also issued an injunction restraining them from arresting, detaining, or interfering with Mr. Emefiele’s personal liberty and freedom of movement.

The court’s ruling further mandated the immediate release of Mr. Emefiele from any form of arrest or detention.

This judgment marks a significant victory for Mr. Emefiele, as the court reaffirms his rights and underscores the importance of upholding existing legal orders. The ruling sends a clear message regarding the illegality of the actions taken against the suspended CBN Governor and ensures that he can exercise his personal liberties without unjustified interference.