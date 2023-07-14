Abuja Court Deems Arrest and Detention of Emefiele Illegal, Orders Immediate Release

In a significant legal development, yet another Abuja High Court has ruled that the arrest and detention of Godwin Emefiele, the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), by the Department of State Services (DSS) is illegal.

Delivering the judgment, Justice Bello Kawu held that these actions directly contravened the existing judgment and orders issued by Justice M. A. Hassan.

The case was brought to the court by Mr. Emefiele himself, represented by his counsel, Peter Abang, who sought to have the arrest and detention declared illegal and nullified.

The basis for this request was the fact that a prior court had already delivered a judgment on December 29, 2022, which rendered the arrest and detention in question invalid.

Justice Kawu not only set aside any arrest warrant obtained by the respondents, specifically the DSS, but also issued an injunction restraining them from arresting, detaining, or interfering with Mr. Emefiele’s personal liberty and freedom of movement.

The court’s ruling further mandated the immediate release of Mr. Emefiele from any form of arrest or detention.

This judgment marks a significant victory for Mr. Emefiele, as the court reaffirms his rights and underscores the importance of upholding existing legal orders. The ruling sends a clear message regarding the illegality of the actions taken against the suspended CBN Governor and ensures that he can exercise his personal liberties without unjustified interference.

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija July 14, 2023

The Weekend Watchlist: Here are 6 movies/series you need to see this weekend

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ...

YNaija July 14, 2023

Groundbreaking Surgery: Israeli Surgeons Successfully Reattach Decapitated Head of Palestinian Boy

In a medical triumph that defies all odds, skilled surgeons in Israel have successfully reattached the decapitated head of 12-year-old ...

YNaija July 13, 2023

President Tinubu Reveals Plan to Give N8000 to 12m Poor Households Monthly as Palliatives

President Bola Tinubu has unveiled an initiative by the Federal Government to provide financial support to 12 million poor households ...

YNaija July 13, 2023

Street Singer Portable Narrowly Escapes Death in Terrifying Car Accident

Controversial street singer Habeeb Olawunmi, popularly known as Portable, had a brush with death after a horrifying accident in his ...

YNaija July 12, 2023

Veteran Actress Cynthia Okereke is Dead

In a heart-wrenching announcement made on Wednesday via an emotional Instagram post, renowned actor and filmmaker Joseph Okechukwu confirmed the ...

YNaija July 10, 2023

Jamie Foxx Makes First Public Appearance Following Mysterious Illness

Jamie Foxx, the renowned actor, has made his first public appearance in nearly three months following a mysterious illness and ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail