Groundbreaking Surgery: Israeli Surgeons Successfully Reattach Decapitated Head of Palestinian Boy

In a medical triumph that defies all odds, skilled surgeons in Israel have successfully reattached the decapitated head of 12-year-old Suleiman Hassan, a young boy from Palestine. The astonishing procedure comes after the boy was tragically hit by a car while riding his bicycle.

After the accident, Hassan was immediately airlifted to Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem, where medical professionals discovered severe damage to the ligaments that connect the posterior base of his skull to the top vertebrae of his spine.

This rare condition, known as internal or orthopedic decapitation, left the boy’s skull detached but miraculously still intact, thanks to his skin.

Dr. Ohad Einav, an orthopedic specialist who led the surgical team alongside Dr. Ziv Asa, described the procedure as highly complex, taking several hours to complete. The surgeons utilized innovative fixations in the damaged area, employing cutting-edge technology and their extensive knowledge to fight for the boy’s life.

Dr. Einav expressed his gratitude for the successful outcome, stating, “Our ability to save the child was thanks to our knowledge and the most innovative technology in the operating room.”

He further highlighted the incredible fact that the young patient did not experience any neurological deficits, sensory impairment, or motor dysfunction. Despite the extensive process, Hassan is now able to function normally and walk unassisted—an extraordinary achievement.

Dr. Einav’s previous experience performing similar surgeries on adults during his fellowship at trauma centers in Toronto prepared him for this extraordinary operation on young Hassan. The surgeon emphasized the rarity of such a procedure, particularly on children and adolescents, and stressed the importance of expertise and experience when undertaking such complex surgeries.

Following his successful surgery, Hassan has been discharged from the hospital with a cervical splint but will continue to receive monitoring and care from the medical team at Hadassah.

Grateful for the incredible efforts of the doctors, Hassan’s father, who never left his son’s side during the recovery process, expressed his profound appreciation, saying, “Thanks to you, he regained his life even when the odds were low and the danger was obvious. What saved him were professionalism, technology, and quick decision-making by the trauma and orthopedics team. All I can say is a big thank you.”