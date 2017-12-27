Buhari’s son undergoes surgery after bike accident

Yusuf Buhari, son of President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday night sustained a head injury after he was involved in a bike accident in Abuja.

According to a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Yusuf broke a limb and also suffered head injury.

The statement said he has undergone surgery at a clinic in Abuja and in stable condition.

The statement read, “Yusuf Buhari had a bike accident last night around Gwarimpa in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. “He broke a limb and had an injury to the head as a result. He has undergone surgery at a clinic in Abuja. He is in a stable condition.

“The President and his wife, Mrs Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, are thankful to Nigerians for the good wishes and prayers for their son. “May God reward you all.”