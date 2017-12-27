The Thread: 5 things you must do in 2018

2018 is just around the corner and they don’t call it a New Year for no reason. As you review the year, there are things that must be dropped in 2017 and other things that must be picked up in 2018.

Twitter has helped out with a few suggestions. Check on it:

1 Get multiple streams of income

2. Change your mindset

3. Know your squad

4. Say no to amebo

5. Believe in yourself

