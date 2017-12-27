Police to launch broadcasting service to aid crime reportage

The Nigeria Police Force has inaugurated a radio broadcasting service aimed at improving communication with the grassroots.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Police Broadcasting Service, Edirin Wesley, said the radio would begin operation in 2018.

In a statement on Wednesday, Wesley said it would address “ugly incidences of crime across the country.”

He said, “The NPBS has a whole package on crime reportage and emergency response such as the NPBS Television, NPBS Radio, NPBS Online, including the Emergency Command and Control Communication Centre.

“The Nigeria Police Communication outfit would be replicated across the length and breadth of Nigeria and it would assist in tackling crime in the nation.”

What we think:

This initiative by the police is commendable, as it would ensure ease in crime reportage.