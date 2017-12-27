Tiwa Savage, Wizkid robbed at Lagos airport

A private jet boarded by Nigerian superstars, Wizkid and Tiwa Savage was robbed on Tuesday night on the Lagos airport runway.

Both artistes were returning from Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

The cargo compartment of the Bombardier Challenger 605 jet with registration number T7-A00 was burgled while taxiing to the hangar.

Upon arrival at Quits Aviation Center, a private jet hangar, the pilot discovered that two bags belonging to Tiwa Savage and Wizkid had been stolen by the airport bandits.

According to SaharaReporters, Wizkid confirmed the incident.

Tiwa Savage on the other hand, took to social media to announce the loss of her luggage.