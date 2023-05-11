Google Launches AI-Powered ‘Help Me Write’ Feature to Write Emails for Users

Google has unleashed its latest weapon in the quest for email domination: an AI-powered feature called ‘Help Me Write’ for Gmail. The tech titan revealed this exciting development at its annual I/O conference, sending shockwaves of delight through the digital realm.

Harnessing the power of artificial intelligence, ‘Help Me Write’ generates email drafts with lightning speed, sparing users the agony of typing out tedious missives.

Sundar Pichai, the visionary CEO of Google, explained that the cutting-edge tool even taps into the wisdom of past emails, allowing users to build upon their prompt and craft emails with finesse.

This remarkable feature employs the crème de la crème of generative AI technology, similar to the mind-bending capabilities found in Google’s own chatbot Bard and its arch-rival, ChatGPT. With a mere click of the ‘Help Me Write’ button, users are treated to a fully formed draft, ready to be edited and perfected to their heart’s content.

In a blog post, Google tantalized users with an example scenario: Picture this—you receive an email informing you that your flight has been unceremoniously canceled. Frustration fills the air, but fear not, dear user! Armed with ‘Help Me Write,’ you can swiftly conjure an email demanding a full refund. Just type in the desired prompt, hit create, and voilà—an exquisitely crafted email materializes before your very eyes. What’s more, it seamlessly incorporates essential flight details from the previous email, providing a persuasive touch. Should you wish to further refine the masterpiece, the choice is yours.

Google is gearing up to roll out this ingenious feature as part of its Workspace updates. And fear not, dear users, for ‘Help Me Write’ will learn and evolve over time, much like its brainy sibling, Smart Compose.

But wait, there’s more! Google’s grand unveiling didn’t stop at email wizardry. They also introduced ‘Immersive View’ on Google Maps, enabling adventurous souls to embark on virtual 3D tours of their intended routes. Now, travelers can visualize their journeys with unparalleled excitement and plan their escapades down to the finest detail.

That’s not all—the tech juggernaut also unveiled the ‘Magic Editor’ feature, granting users the power to perform jaw-dropping photo edits without requiring an arsenal of professional tools. It’s like having a virtual Picasso at your fingertips!

In recent years, Gmail has become a hotbed of AI-powered innovation, striving to enhance user productivity and streamline communication. First came the smart suggestions for replies, and then the mind-blowing ‘Smart Compose’ feature, predicting users’ intended words. And now, with the introduction of ‘Help Me Write,’ Google continues its audacious quest to conquer the email realm and catapult us into a future where emails practically write themselves.