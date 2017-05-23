How Fayose lost his 7 months to impeachment

by Ayomide Ekerin

In politics, they say, there are no permanent enemies, neither permanent friends. Fayose’s journey to the loss of his seven months began when he fell out with his former political godfather, the then President, Olusegun Obasanjo.

This event, allegedly made the President deploy the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against Fayose. The EFCC had a retinue of accusations against the embattled governor, the most grievous, was the embezzlement of N1.5 billion meant for the state poultry integrated project.

In the wake of these investigations, the state assembly, allegedly under the influence of the EFCC, took charge and began an impeachment process against the governor. On October 6, 2006, 24 out of 26 lawmakers voted to remove Fayose and his then deputy, Mrs. Biodun Olujimi for their alleged corrupt practices.

However, it was reported that due to the failure of the Assembly to heed the instruction of the presidency to impeach only Fayose and spare the deputy, Olujimi, Obasanjo declared that there was a breakdown of law and order in the state and declared a state of emergency, and appointed Brig-Gen. Adetunji Olurin (rtd) as the sole administrator of the state on October 19, 2006.

Fayose was believed to have fled the country with the help of security agents in order to avoid being arrested by officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

He eventually returned from exile in December 2007 and was again elected, and sworn in, as governor in 2014. Also, the Supreme Court set aside his impeachment in April 2015 after deciding that the process was fraught with illegalities.

Indeed, Fayose is the cat with nine lives in Nigerian politics. He has been at the lowest point of his political career and came back blazing. He still has not kept quiet despite the hard knocks and prophecies of doom that greet him from many quarters.

Last year, during the state’s annual Christmas Carol Service, the governor said, “God knows everything and for Ekiti and her people, we are going forward and with God all things are possible. In January this year, a cleric said I would be removed in 2016 and I am still here by God’s grace.”

2017 is nearing its midlife, and Fayose is still in office. We do not know what 2018 will bring, and we surely do not know if he’ll get back the seven months he missed out on, during his first term in office. The one thing we know is that Fayose will not keep quiet.