Adjourn so I can write exams, Peace Corps commandant tells court

by Azeez Adeniyi

The trial of the National Commandant, Peace Corps of Nigeria Ambassador, Dickson Akoh was on Tuesday stalled due to his absence in court.

Akoh begged the court to adjourn the case in order to enable him sit for examination.

He has been charged on a 90-count charge bordering on alleged extortion and operating an outlaw organisation.

On Tuesday, Akoh wrote a letter to the court, begging to be allowed to write his master’s degree examination at the University of Abuja.

He attached the examination timetable and other documents.

The trial judge, Justice John Tsoho, adjourned the matter until July 5 following the absence of the defendant.