The Thread: How to be the perfect Nigerian wife

Are you finding it difficult to hook yourself a man? Or have you got yourself the man, the ring and the idyllic house on the Island yet still find it difficult to navigate the streams of marriage? Nneka O. is here to help. Well, sorta.

She curates some thoughts of Nigerians, broadcast on Twitter expressing how a woman who wants to marry must conduct herself in order to get a guy and how to keep the relationship seamless when she becomes a Mrs. Of course, these perspectives are as backward and sexist as can be. But these are thoughts that present day Nigerians hold, and as such are worth exploring.

Don’t say we didn’t help you. Enjoy:

I'm going to start a new thread on how to be the perfect Nigerian wife, as told by (mainly) Nigerian men. — Nneka O. 🇳🇬 (@Playm8z) May 22, 2017

1 Put a knife to your throat

2. Curb that Gucci-Rolls Royce appetite

Look at his handle. What manner of self-sabotage is this? 😂 pic.twitter.com/ZFFHP20Veu — Nneka O. 🇳🇬 (@Playm8z) May 22, 2017

3. Career ambition is a no-no

bsp;

4. Always be humble

5. Don’t listen to the media lies

6. Work that face before the wrinkles strike

7. Remember not to break that seal

8. Anticipate that moment of test

9. Feminism and womanhood are a bad mix. Dilute properly.

10. Hustle with all your strength to be a bridesmaid

11. 28 is the cut off mark

12. Get into the kitchen

13. You deserve to be beaten

14. Touching yourself has unfortunate effects

Ode!