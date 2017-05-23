What Fayose may likely do if he gets his aborted tenure

by Ayomide Ekerin

Governor Ayodele Fayose’s second coming, not unlike his first, has been filled with so much drama. From his words to his actions, everything about him makes good fodder for the media. Be it deliberately or fortuitously, the governor courts controversy like a man who can’t get enough of his lover.

These controversies, most times have nothing to do with his primary job of governance. His campaign against President Muhammadu Buhari’s election was massive. On January 19, 2015, Fayose had placed a curious advert on the front page of The Punch and Daily Sun newspapers. The advert had pictures of some northern Nigerian leaders that died in office, suggesting that Buhari, could also die in office if elected president.

“Nigerians be warned! Nigeria…I have set before thee life and death. Therefore, choose life that both thee and thy seed may live,” the advert read.

When Buhari finally became president, the attacks did not subside. If anything, his criticisms were intensified. From writing to the Chinese government to stop Nigeria’s loan request to declaring Ekiti as part of Biafra, and urging our sick President to resign, Fayose stands as a one-man army of opposition to the APC-led government.

On the home front, he bestrides Ekiti politics like a colossus, causing tremors in the state branch of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

In almost three years of his administration, the noise of his controversies has drowned out much of the work he is doing in the state. Yet he is working, even if a number of his projects are hinged on showmanship.

In the light of all of these, what should we expect from a Governor Ayodele Fayose that gets seven months extra after his tenure expires in June 2018? Since the Supreme Court declared his first term impeachment as illegal, the governor is looking forward to getting back the seven months left before he was impeached.

If he gets his wish, we are not sure if he would carry out any more projects in the state within that period. However, two things are sure to be part of that seven months: A continuous vociferous criticism of the federal government and showmanship of the highest order.