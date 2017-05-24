[The Alausa Blog]: Heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield donates health equipment worth $3 million

Four time heavyweight boxing champion, Evander Hollyfield in Lagos state met with the Lagos state governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, Wednesday and donated health equipment worth $3 million.

Holyfield at the State House, Ikeja said his aim for coming to Nigeria to give back to the society after his level of achievement in the world of boxing. The champion is slated to ‘Rhumble’ with former Lagos state governor Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in a novelty boxing match as part of the ongoing Lagos At 50 celebrations.

Talking about his childhood and growing up, Holyfield said “I became the person I am because I listened, I followed direction and I did not quit even when I lost. According to PM news In giving back to the society, I am here to say I got a Real Deal Promotion. We are looking for young fighters who want to listen and follow instruction.

“This is about giving back to the society. I want kids to learn from me how I became four times heavyweight champion,” Holyfield said. He also announced he was donating $3 million worth of health equipment to Lagos State Government, a gesture which Governor Ambode commended and urged other sports legends and individuals to emulate.