5 Things that Should Matter Today: The bill to regulate social media has scaled its second reading

The Bill to regulate the use of social media in Nigeria passed its second reading at today’s plenary session of the Nigerian senate.

Senator Mohammed Sani Musa who sponsored the Bill titled “A Bill for an Act to make provisions for the protection from internet falsehood and manipulations and for related matters, 2019,” insisted that there is need to regulate social media as it is now being used to cause disaffection and assassination of character through fake news.

He also recalled how claims of President Buhari being replaced by a clone named Jubril gained a widespread attention on social media.

What do you guys think?

Court fixes January 2020 for hearing of suit between Ambode and House of Assembly

A Lagos High Court in Ikeja has fixed January 16, 2020 for hearing of a suit filed by former Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode, to challenge the constitutionality of the probe of his administration by the House of Assembly over procurement of 820 buses for public transportation.

Burna Boy has been nominated for a Grammy. Whoop.  

Check out Yemi Alade’s video Shake ft Duncan Mighty

Hey, check out Tiwa Savage’s new single Owo Mi Da

 

 

  • The Other Friends Podcast: Meet TJ Benson
    TJ Benson is a speculative fiction writer living in Abuja. His debut short story collection, 'We Won't Fade Into Darkness' was published by Paressia Books and he is publishing his sophomore novel, the Mad House under Masobe Books. He is a teacher of fiction and a runner up for the 2017 Short Story Day Africa […]

