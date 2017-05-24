Pope Francis asks Melania what she feeds President Trump

by Itunuoluwa Adebo

Pope Francis joked with the First Lady about President Trump’s eating habits during their meeting at the Vatican.

The Pope asked in Spanish, “what are you feeding him, potica?’, via an interpreter, when he shook hands with her after his private audience with Trump.

Potica is a popular Slovenian cake that is relatable to the First Lady who is Slovenian-born.

Melania replied, “pizza,” drawing a cackle of laughter from the pope.

The Vatican did say the Pope loved potica and doesn’t fail to mention it whenever he comes across a Slovenian. According to the Guardian, it was unclear whether Melania understood what the pope was saying. She asked if he was referring to pizza before smiling and saying yes.

The Trumps arrived in Vatican City, Rome early Thursday for a Holy See with the Pope. This is the fourth day of his nine-day trip abroad, Rome is the third stop he’s making on this foreign trip. President has been to Saudi-Arabia and Israel, visiting their sacred sites and taking part in symbolic rituals.