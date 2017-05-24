FG to include non-graduates in N-power scheme

The Federal Government says it will begin the non-graduates scheme component of the N-Power programme in July.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Job Creation (N-Power Scheme), Afolabi Imoukhuede said this at a news forum in Abuja, The Nation reports.

“We are hopeful that by June/July we should deploy those ones in different batches across the country and FCT.

“So it is worthy of note that those who applied for that programme (non-graduates) should just stay rested.

“The fact that we have not deployed you doesn’t mean that we have forgotten you.

“We have all your details, we have all your contacts and we will deal with them.’’

“The non-graduate component is more of skills development and vocation programme.

“For vocational training, we have construction work, automobile technicians, technology, which is hardware and software.

“They will come in for a programme and three months they will go and (also do) apprenticeship for nine months.

“It is like one year engagement for them; while they are undergoing training they will get some stipends and they we will also provide them with necessary tools and consumables.’’