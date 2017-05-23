N-Power: FG begins payment of N30,000 stipends

by Omoleye Omoruyi

The Federal Government has reportedly resumed the payment of the N30,000 N-Power stipends which began in 2016.

Daily Post reports that about 174,000 N-power volunteers in the FG’s Social Intervention Programmes (SIPs) have started receiving their monthly stipends.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Job Creation, Afolabi Imokhuede, told State House correspondents in Abuja, that about 85% of the beneficiaries have already been paid.

“Now when I mean 86 per cent after physical verification, as at last count in end of April we had about 174,000 qualified, verified volunteers out of 200,000.

“We are currently right now doing a final reconciliation with all the states and FCT just to ensure, because we also found out that there were few cases of computation error, a few cases of omission at the point of digitizing the physical master list.

“The only ways we can know that; or some states get to know, is when these volunteers call the helpline or send e-mails complaining of non-payment.

“We then say to them; you cannot be paid because our records show that you are absent from verification.’’