Communication Summit set to train young creative professionals

The Communicator organises the first Elevate Your Communications Summit for creative people.

The inaugural event is scheduled to hold on May 25, 2017, online via a webinar-styled conference with seasoned industry experts as facilitators. It is specifically designed for content writers, engagement managers, graphic artists and other team members who form a communications team either internally in an organisation or externally in an agency.

Packed with a line up of speakers to dissect several topics are Nkiru Olumide-Ojo, Executive Head, Corporate Communications Stanbic IBTC; Aligning with a Business’ Critical Need, Oluwaseun Shobo, The Brand Master on Personal branding for Creatives, Nelly Abgogu, Nellies healthy foods; Community Building for brands, Mitchelle Defounga, Creative Director, Noah’s Ark, Design; Aesthetics versus Functionality and George Omoraro, Ragemedia Global on Growing in a Digital team.

This hands-on workshop will discuss the importance of communications in a Business and how their roles make them gatekeepers of several brands.

According to the lead consultant, Tracy Oyekanmi, also known as The Communicator, “Businesses need competent staff to be relevant online and we can also leverage the online space to organise training that would benefit people in such roles nationwide. Twenty years ago, some of these roles didn’t exist and the need for capacity development is necessary especially for entry-level staff in these roles.”

Attendees will receive a certificate of participation, discounts on further training from Simon College of Marketing- Nigerian learning partner to undertake Digital Marketing Institute certification as well as gym membership for work life balance with B Natural SPA Group. There will also be access to further mentorship in an exclusive online group after the event.

The submit is free to attend but registration is compulsory here http://elevateyourcommunicationssummit.gr8.com/