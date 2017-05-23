I will entertain no fear in the fight against corruption – Magu

by Azeez Adeniyi

Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu has said he entertains no fear in his fight against corruption.

Magu spoke through the Zonal Head of the commission, South-South, Ishaq Salihu, during a walk against corruption in Port Harcourt on Tuesday.

Magu said he would not succumb to pressures in his fight against graft.

“Those talking about succumbing to pressure do not know Ibrahim Magu. He has no fear in his DNA. The bigger they are, the better for him. He does not fear anybody. The EFCC’s motto is ‘Nobody is above the Law’. That is what it is supposed to be; equality before the law is the grand norm of our constitution. So, we cannot succumb to pressure.

“Now, the Federal High Court is arraigning some people for the theft of about N10 billion; money that could have changed the history of this area; we are not scared. If you do the crime, you must do the time. Nobody is above the law; you can report anybody found to be involved in corrupt practices,” he added.

On the alleged stolen NDDC funds, the EFCC chief stated, “We have traced, trapped and recovered assets more than N10 billion within the period under review. As I am talking to you, our lawyers are heading to the court to arraign a Nigerian for the pilferage and wanton stealing of over N10 billion belonging to the NDDC.

“These monies, if they were well utilised, will change the narratives of the restiveness in the Niger Delta. We have taken a retired judge to a court; we have also taken to court some members of the Independent National Electoral Commission, who shared over N23 billion belonging to Nigerians.”

