Why Dasuki, Zakzaky are still in detention – Presidency

by Azeez Adeniyi

The Federal Government has said former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki is still in detention even after being granted bail because there are still some charges he has not been granted bail for.

Senior Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu said this while addressing State House correspondents on Tuesday.

Shehu said some allegations against the ex-NSA which are still being investigated requires that he remains in detention.

He added that leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria otherwise known as Shi’ites is in detention because of his own safety.

According to him, the government believes there would be a breakdown of law and order if Zakzaky returns home.

“Government has a responsibility to ensure his safety,” he said.

“He is not in a prison type of detention. He is in the company of his wife and children voluntarily..

“Government is being compassionate on this matter. There is an overall public good that government is looking at in this matter,” he said.