Buhari will win another presidential election – Presidency

by Azeez Adeniyi

The Presidency on Tuesday said President Muhammadu Buhari would win if another presidential election is conducted today.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu said this while addressing State House correspondents on Tuesday.

Also at the session were Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina; and the SSA on Media and Publicity to the Acting President, Laolu Akande.

He said Nigerians will still vote for Buhari because they were happy with him.

Shehu added that Nigerians are confident in Buhari and are contented with all he has done.