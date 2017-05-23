Floyd Mayweather to visit 2baba’s nightclub

by Azeez Adeniyi

Boxing Welterweight champion, Floyd Mayweather haxs announced that he would visit Club Rumours, a nightclub owned by singer 2baba.

The nightclub on its Instagram page posted a video of the boxer announcing that he would visit Nigeria next month.

Mayweather said, “It’s the one and only Floyd Mayweather. Nigeria, June 12th, June 13th, June 14th Nigeria, the motherland prince, I’ll see you guys soon.”

Mayweather won fifteen world titles before retiring in 2015.

There are talks that he may be coming back to the ring for a fight with Conor McGregor.

