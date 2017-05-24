Poor, Poor Sean Spicer wasn’t invited to the Vatican party

President Trump’s entourage to Vatican City, Wednesday included his wife Melania, his daughter Ivanka, his son-in-law Jared Kushner and other White House staff but did not include White House press secretary Sean Spicer- a staunch Catholic.

The White House had agreed with the Vatican on limiting the number of staff agreed to limit the number of staff who attended the meeting. Politico reports senior communications aides from the White House Hope Hicks was introduced to the Pope by Trump as his long time staff.

Spicer’s absence at the Holy See has caused some uproar from some White House correspondents and members of the press pool who think it’s a pretty “petty” move by the administration.

CNN reported that Spicer was “eagerly anticipating the meeting” with the Pope.

Spicer who is very open about being a devoted  Catholic even got slammed on Twitter when he showed up on television with Ash on his forehead on Ash Wednesday.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Today’s Noisemakers: Daily Mail blames Ariana Grande for bomb blast, Ikeja electric begs customers to stop putting juju on Nepa poles + Man United scoops Europa league trophy

Ultimate Search? Trump administration struggling to fill FBI Director position

Trump arrives Brussels for NATO summit with 28 world leaders