Today’s Noisemakers: Daily Mail blames Ariana Grande for bomb blast, Ikeja electric begs customers to stop putting juju on Nepa poles + Man United scoops Europa league trophy

1 Pope Francis

President Trump had the ‘honour of a lifetime’, meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican in Rome.

Looking at this picture, it’s hard to say that the sentiment was returned.

AP captures the perfect shot. pic.twitter.com/slr61pS5nY — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) May 24, 2017

Pope Your Enthusiasm pic.twitter.com/joAC3sk5oe — Seinfeld Current Day (@Seinfeld2000) May 24, 2017

2. Melania Trump

Dressed in an all-black attire paired with a scarf, Melania Trump was perfect for her Vatican visit. But her persistent rejection of her husband, Trump, in the the past two days gave people a different idea:

3. Daily Mail

It’s hard to believe that the British entertainment news medium will sink to such lows just for views. But they did. And someone called them out on it to the delight of over 78, 000 people.

Actually blaming the way a woman dresses for the death of 22 people including children, fuck the Daily Mail man pic.twitter.com/4aDXlY4lRN — Ben (@benfharries) May 24, 2017

4. Pastor Osinbajo gives Nigerians a sermon

The Acting President donned his clergy toga to pass across this message:

No matter how much you pray and fast, our country cannot grow without some of us deciding to do the hard work that makes nations work. — Prof Yemi Osinbajo (@ProfOsinbajo) May 24, 2017

In otherwords, faith without works is cadaver.

The suns out, what a great day to text the girl that's 3% away from getting over you — K. (@Unkle_K) May 23, 2017

4. Syrian couple still in love 65 years after

Get your tissues ready. This couple has been married for 65 years 😭 pic.twitter.com/0Ctoxf5wUn — AJ+ (@ajplus) May 24, 2017

5. Ekanem

If you want Nigerian parents to give their daughters sex education, this is how the lecture might end up go:

This is sex education in Nigeria pic.twitter.com/VpnmpBNFw7 — Ekanem (@Ekanem94) May 24, 2017

6. Game of Thrones

Finally! The trailer for season 7 is out. Check on it:

The great war begins 7.16.

Rally the realm. Share the official #GameofThrones Season 7 trailer. #GoTS7 pic.twitter.com/R3K5dm8ecc — Game Of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) May 24, 2017

7. Nepa

NEPA would really like Nigerians to stop using jazz on them.

#AdForumCo

Ikeja Electric Plc has advised Nigerians to make their complaints at the customer care channels instead of putting JUJU on poles pic.twitter.com/ZvkwvbKoxc — AdForumCo (@AdForumCo) May 24, 2017

Man United wins Europa League trophy

After taunting Man United ahead of the game, Ajax was forced to eat their words as Man United beat them 2-nil to take home the trophy.

Hi @ManUtd, we've heard something's missing in your Trophy Cabinet! And we would like to keep it that way! 😏#UELfinal #ajaman pic.twitter.com/B1ZsVczMu9 — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) May 22, 2017

Moral of the story: Don’t start what you cannot finish

FACT: @ManUtd are now the most decorated English club in football history. 🏆 20 PL/Div 1

🏆 12 FA Cup

🏆 5 EFL Cup

🏆 3 UCL

🏆 1 CW Cup

🏆 1 UEL pic.twitter.com/EuFxFFzGm5 — SPORF (@Sporf) May 24, 2017

José Mourinho is the 1st manager to win twice the Champions League and twice the UEFA Cup/Europa League. [Opta] #MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtdUpdates_) May 24, 2017

Congrats,guys.