Today’s Noisemakers: Daily Mail blames Ariana Grande for bomb blast, Ikeja electric begs customers to stop putting juju on Nepa poles + Man United scoops Europa league trophy

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1 Pope Francis

President Trump had the ‘honour of a lifetime’, meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican in Rome.

Looking at this picture, it’s hard to say that the sentiment was returned.

2. Melania Trump

Dressed in an all-black attire paired with a scarf, Melania Trump was perfect for her Vatican visit. But her persistent rejection of her husband, Trump, in the the past two days gave people a different idea:

3. Daily Mail

It’s hard to believe that the British entertainment news medium will sink to such lows just for views. But they did. And someone called them out on it to the delight of  over 78, 000 people.

4. Pastor Osinbajo gives Nigerians a sermon

The Acting President donned his clergy toga to pass across this message:

In otherwords, faith without works is cadaver.

*************

************

4. Syrian couple still in love 65 years after

5. Ekanem

If you want Nigerian parents to give their daughters sex education, this is how the lecture might end up go:

6. Game of Thrones

Finally! The trailer for season 7 is out. Check on it:

7. Nepa

NEPA would really like Nigerians to stop using jazz on them.

See below:

Bonus:

Man United wins Europa League trophy

After taunting Man United ahead of the game, Ajax was forced to eat their words as Man United beat them 2-nil to take home the trophy.

Moral of the story: Don’t start what you cannot finish

Congrats,guys.

