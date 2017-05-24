Dailypost “killed” the wrong James Bond and disgraced Nigeria in the process

Roger Moore, one of the actors who has played the legendary James Bond character died yesterday at 89 after battling cancer for a while.

Naturally, that kind of news makes it to every tabloid across the world – both digital and traditional. Even we reported it here.

[In case you missed it: 5 things you did not know about Roger Moore]

So did DailyPost.ng, apparently. In fact, they reported it with a little bit more flavour than one would expect (just so you know how much work can go into getting you all to read these things).

Even if one chose to gloss over the headline that turned a movie character, James Bond, into an actor – a Hollywood one, just so we are not confused – and then killed him, the featured image staring back at them would not let them leave the matter be.

They used an image of Sean Connery! Sean Connery was the first actor to play the role of James Bond. He acted in the first five installations. But he’s still alive at 86. And they “killed” him

Which probably explains why Kat Splat on Twitter could not help herself. She had to do something to (how do you say it now?) help them receive sense:

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 James Bond????? REALLY?? A post shared by YNaija (@ynaija) on May 24, 2017 at 10:38am PDT

“Do you need me to send you money while your inheritance is being held by the government so you can afford to put up the correct picture?”

Kat delivered a blow not just to Daily Post but also to Nigerians. This is a clap back loaded with context. Within that one sentence, Nigerian internet fraudsters get a blow, the irresponsible Nigerian government gets a blow and of course, Daily Post gets one too.

No, no. We have to take this down as a contender for “Best clap backs in 2017”.