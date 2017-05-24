[The Legislative Blog]: Senator Murray-Bruce schools presidential aide with this common sense post

We never really deal in matters that concern President Buhari and his sometimes ridiculous media aides.

However, since this matter concerns a lawmaker who we particularly enjoy paying attention to, we thought it okay to bring it to your notice.

President Muhammadu Buhari’s Personal Assistant on New Media (why is this a valid position to hold, in the first place?), Bashir Ahmad got himself busy tweeting some of the administration’s achievements as they concern his line of duty.

Apparently, Bashir Ahmad still genuinely considers the creation of email accounts for government officials a major success. But can we blame the man? In these rough times when your boss is AWOL and you have to work twice as hard to keep up the facade of a working team, you’re bound to put out trash.

Maybe we understand.

But common sense Senator, Ben Murray-Bruce has no energy for inefficient presidential aides so he shared this message via Facebook, and we agree with him. No one should celebrate the creation of email accounts in this time and age. Senseless move!

Only other thing is this: maybe the Senator would do us all some good by amplifying his messages on the floor of the Senate rather than on social media accounts. Our quick dose of common sense!