UPDATE: Kids among those killed as Manchester attack victims rise to 22

by Omoleye Omoruyi

Twenty-two people are now confirmed dead and 59 others injured in a suspected terror attack at Manchester Arena after an Ariana Grande concert.

The attack suspected to be a terror attack includes the death of children and the Chief Constable of Greater Manchester Police, Ian Hopkins, has said that the suicide bomber, a male lone attacker, was carrying an explosive device which he detonated after the Manchester Arena concert.

The artist who was unhurt expressed her shock and disbelief at the incident.

The football and music world have also reacted to the attack showing condolences to the families of the victims.