UPDATE: Kids among those killed as Manchester attack victims rise to 22

by Omoleye Omoruyi

Twenty-two people are now confirmed dead and 59 others injured in a suspected terror attack at Manchester Arena after an Ariana Grande concert.

The attack suspected to be a terror attack includes the death of children and the Chief Constable of Greater Manchester Police, Ian Hopkins, has said that the suicide bomber, a male lone attacker, was carrying an explosive device which he detonated after the Manchester Arena concert.

The artist who was unhurt expressed her shock and disbelief at the incident.

The football and music world have also reacted to the attack showing condolences to the families of the victims.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Attacker detonated an “improvised explosive device” | 7 facts about Ariana Grande’s Manchester concert explosion

Here’s how the football and music world reacted to the Manchester Arena attack

YNaija Tracklist | Suspected terror attack reported in Manchester Arena | DPR to spend N828m on travels, others | More stories