Here’s how the football and music world reacted to the Manchester Arena attack

On Monday the world was hit with another tragic event as 22 people were reportedly killed during a suspected attack in the United Kingdom.

The attack which occurred at the Manchester Arena after a concert held by US pop singer, Ariana Grande also left at least 50 people injured.

The singer has expressed shock over the incident, saying she was sorry over the attack.

Here’s how the football world reacted:

It's with great sadness we hear of the terrible events at the Arena. Our hearts go out to all affected and to our city's emergency services. — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 23, 2017

UEFA is shocked by last night's attack in Manchester. Our thoughts are with the victims and the families of those affected. — UEFA (@UEFA) May 23, 2017

Just heard the news what's happening in Manchester.. hope everyone safe & sound! 🙏🏽 — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) May 22, 2017

Truly awful news from the great city of Manchester. Thoughts are with all those affected. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) May 22, 2017

I would like to express my deepest condolences to the families of the victims. It's a sad day for the great city of Manchester. #Unity — Vincent Kompany (@VincentKompany) May 22, 2017

Musicians

My thoughts, prayers and tears for all those affected by the Manchester tragedy tonight. I'm sending all my love. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 23, 2017

every musician feels sick & responsible tonight—shows should be safe for you. truly a worst nightmare. sending love to manchester & ari — Lorde (@lorde) May 23, 2017

Sick over the incident in Manchester. Such tragic and wildly senseless manifestations of pain. I'm so sorry and so sad. — Sara Bareilles (@SaraBareilles) May 23, 2017

I'm heartbroken over what happened in Manchester tonight.

Sending love to everyone involved. H — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) May 23, 2017

And the Head of the Anglican, Justin Welby

Heroic Manchester, dark evil cannot overcome it. We pray for those in sorrow on the hard journey of loss & pain, & for those who protect us — Justin Welby ن (@JustinWelby) May 23, 2017

