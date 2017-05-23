[The Church Blog] Have you noticed the good work Pastor Poju Oyemade is doing on social media lately?

A whole lot has been happening on the social media scene recently which is making it increasingly hard to notice those with good content. It would seem that those who are bent on contaminating the space are all over our faces and there is just no escape route for the bile that’s being distributed online. Some have left the social media space temporarily and some others have complained bitterly.

Whilst we all sat to complain about these things, some people took to action immediately and one of those we noticed was Pastor Poju Oyemade, Senior Pastor, Covenant Christian Centre. If you’ve followed Pastor Poju for a long time, you would have  noticed that he’s not the regular social media person but it looks like things just turned around for the better. At least, so it appears.

We noticed he has not only been constantly sharing Bible teachings on social media and amplifying them using paid Facebook ads to reach a wider audience, he has also been committed to “blessing” the Twitter timeline by dropping small pieces of life lessons and bible teachings too. More notable is the fact that Pastor Poju is always willing to answer any question posed at him without making them feel less of themselves.

The trolls? They have visited him a couple of times too, but his wise approach in correcting them and addressing their hypocrisy is admirable.

We are grateful to people like him who are constantly taking the good-news out of their diaries and pulpits to the reach of those who really need them.

Below are some of the recent tweets from Pastor Poju that caught our attention:

Just so you know we are not alone on this, here are a few thoughts from his followers who have been blessed by his social media posts:

Well-done Pastor Poju! We love you and appreciate your good works.

