[The Church Blog] Have you noticed the good work Pastor Poju Oyemade is doing on social media lately?

A whole lot has been happening on the social media scene recently which is making it increasingly hard to notice those with good content. It would seem that those who are bent on contaminating the space are all over our faces and there is just no escape route for the bile that’s being distributed online. Some have left the social media space temporarily and some others have complained bitterly.

Whilst we all sat to complain about these things, some people took to action immediately and one of those we noticed was Pastor Poju Oyemade, Senior Pastor, Covenant Christian Centre. If you’ve followed Pastor Poju for a long time, you would have noticed that he’s not the regular social media person but it looks like things just turned around for the better. At least, so it appears.

We noticed he has not only been constantly sharing Bible teachings on social media and amplifying them using paid Facebook ads to reach a wider audience, he has also been committed to “blessing” the Twitter timeline by dropping small pieces of life lessons and bible teachings too. More notable is the fact that Pastor Poju is always willing to answer any question posed at him without making them feel less of themselves.

The trolls? They have visited him a couple of times too, but his wise approach in correcting them and addressing their hypocrisy is admirable.

We are grateful to people like him who are constantly taking the good-news out of their diaries and pulpits to the reach of those who really need them.

Below are some of the recent tweets from Pastor Poju that caught our attention:

Someone once said, as long as we are givers of praise we shall be receivers of grace. Rejoicing unleashes the grace obtained at its Throne. — POJU OYEMADE (@pastorpoju) May 22, 2017

1. It's futile to attack someone thinking what God has blessed him with will become yours if he is hurt. Firstly, your words won't hurt him. — POJU OYEMADE (@pastorpoju) May 20, 2017

Your tongue is the primary vehicle through which God will fulfill His purpose in you. Don't diminish it's ability by speaking evil of others — POJU OYEMADE (@pastorpoju) May 17, 2017

Never preach at the Pharisees always direct your message to the people. Pharisees seek attention & will only drain your energy in arguments. — POJU OYEMADE (@pastorpoju) May 12, 2017

One great sin in leadership is to ignore feedback. Small things are really big things. The genius is to correct when it is still small. — POJU OYEMADE (@pastorpoju) May 11, 2017

Just so you know we are not alone on this, here are a few thoughts from his followers who have been blessed by his social media posts:

@pastorpoju, you have bn such a blessing. More grace and insights. Amen. — Igeleke Oluwatosin (@tosin_igeleke) May 21, 2017

@pastorpoju Sound wisdom sir! More grace — Jedidiah Esther (@JedidiahEsther) May 20, 2017

@pastorpoju Amen papa, i am in kinshasa but your message bless me sincerelly — Elie Musenge (@ElieMusenge) May 17, 2017

Well-done Pastor Poju! We love you and appreciate your good works.