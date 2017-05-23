YNaija Tracklist | Suspected terror attack reported in Manchester Arena | DPR to spend N828m on travels, others | More stories

From the papers this morning – a tracklist.

Muslim groups call for shift of NYSC orientation till after Ramadan – YNaija

Dasukigate: EFCC seizes 18 house from Dasuki’s associate – YNaija

19 dead, 50 injured in suspected terror attack after Ariana Grande’s concert at Manchester Arena – YNaija

2017 Budget: DPR to expend N828m on travels, others – YNaija

“I am so sorry” | Ariana Grande heartbroken after Manchester Arena explosion – YNaija

PDP crisis: Supreme Court to announce judgement date – Punch

Yahya Jammeh stole $50m – NAN

Father, son take turns to rape 12-year-old daughter – Vanguard

Trump’s first budget: Trillions in cuts – CNN

Children among dead as toll rises to 22 in Manchester

Children among the dead as death toll rises to 22 after Ariana Grande Manchester bombing – Metro