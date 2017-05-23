Entertainment Roundup: Explosion kills 19, leaves 50 wounded at Ariana Grande’s Manchester concert, Tinubu funds repatriation of Moji Olaiya’s remains | More stories

Here are the top stories from yesterday and others that unraveled while you slept – and are still buzzing on Entertainment Roundup this Tuesday.

Explosion kills 19, leaves scores wounded at Ariana Grande’s concert in Manchester, England

Police have reported that at least 19 people have died and about 50 injured after an explosion at the Manchester Arena where American pop star, Ariana Grande had a concert on Monday night.

According to witnesses, the explosion happened just after the concert ended at about 10.30pm.

Telegraph UK reports that Grande’s music label, Universal Music Group have commiserated with those affected in the blast, “We are deeply saddened to learn of tonight’s devastating event in Manchester. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this tragedy“.

Ariana Grande has also said she is “broken” by the incident. She shared a tweet:

broken.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

Tinubu funds repatriation of Moji Olaiya’s remains

Leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu has paid to have the body of late Nollywood actress, Moji Olaiya flown to Nigeria for burial.

This comes contrary to earlier reports that the Fayose-led Ekiti state government will be paying for the actress’ remains to be repatriated from Canada where she died last Thursday.

Publicity Secretary of Moji Olaiya Burial Committee and movie producer, Yomi Fabiyi made information on the new development known via an Instagram post that partly reads: “Today, Monday 22nd May, 2017, the Committee members, Adunola (Eldest daughter of Late Moji Olaiya) and 2 elder brothers of Late Moji Olai”ya met with Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and he expressed his sympathy directly and gave adequate support that will cover the entire air-frieght.”

Have you seen Tiwa Savage’s hot, new video?

The Mavin Records artiste has released a video for her first 2017 single, All Over.

Tiwa Savage’s latest effort was shot by Patrick Elis in Miami, Florida.

Watch:

Adekunle Gold releases first music video since the end of his YBNL deal

Award winning urban highlife musician Adekunle Gold has released the visual to his 2017 single “Only girl”.

The video is his first as an independent artiste, since the expiration of his two year YBNL contract.

Directed by Moe Musa, the video captures sights of downtown London with scenes of the London Underground and Adekunle trying to recreating the famous walk of The Beatles in 1969 on the Abbey Road zebra crossing.

Watch: