2017 Budget: ‘We are studying the appropriation bill’ – Ministry

Infographic chart showing 2017 budget (BudgIT)

by Omoleye Omoruyi

The Ministry of Budget and National Planning has said it is studying the 2017 Appropriation Bill presented to the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, on Friday, the Punch reports.

The study is aimed at comparing the content of the fiscal document presented to the National Assembly on ministry-by-ministry basis.

It has been earlier reported that the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, said, he would sign the 2017 budget only after he is satisfied with the content.

