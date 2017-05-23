Former Gambian dictator, Jammeh, allegedly stole $50m

by Omoleye Omoruyi

The Gambia’s former president, Yahya Jammeh has been reported to have stolen about $50m through a state telecoms company.

BBC reported that a court has ordered that his remaining assets be frozen.

The Justice Minister, Abubacarr Tambadou, on Monday, said Jammeh had withdrawn the said amount between 2006 and 2016.

Tambadou said the allegations is “just a tip of the iceberg”, as more was allegedly ‘taken’ by the former president.

Jammeh has been out of contact since he left The Gambia and has not responded to the allegations.