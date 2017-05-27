5 intriguing things we learned about Melania Trump from her first international trip

On the 19th of May, Donald Trump accompanied by his wife Melania, his daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner, embarked on their maiden international tour. Their itinerary crisscrossed Saudi Arabi to Italy, with the world watching and judging their every move. Aside from some minor gaffes on Trump’s part, Melania Trump has been the darling of the trip. She has singlehandedly caused social media to erupt over her clever fashion choices and interaction with her husband.

The Trumps debut international trip has now come to an end, as they return to Washington this weekend to resume normal activities. Here are the 5 things we found out about Melania during the trip:

1 Melania’s got style

If there is one thing Melania Trump did not leave the world in doubt about, it’s that she knows how to put pieces together to make a compelling fashion statement. From high fashion to business skirt suits to gorgeous gowns, Melania Trump played with colours and shapes that left the world in thrall.

Here are a few of the things she wore:

Saudi Arabia

Melania Trump touched down in Saudi Arabia- the first stop on a nine-day long trip- in a black Stella McCartney jumpsuit and gilded gold belt paired with Louboutin shoes and a chunky neck jewellery, and caused a major uproar on social media and Saudi Arabia’s press, as they couldn’t help but draw comparisons between her outfit and the Muslim Abaya.

Melania’s second outfit to dinner at the Murabba Palace was a flowing Magenta gown with draped sleeves complemented with crystal jewellery and pointed to pumps. She looked regal, as if to put everyone on notice that she was indeed the wife of the leader of the free world and she knew it!

That’s not all.

[See: “All Melania Trump’s statement pieces that made her the star of Saudi Arabia”]

Brussels, Belgium



Melania Trump looked so captivating in a black Dolce & Gabbana off-the-shoulder lace tulle dress and rose embellished strappy sandals, she literally put the wives of other world leaders to shame.

Embed from Getty Images Work it, girl. About these shoes Footwearnews reports that this open toe, crisscross straps and 4-inch stilleto heel Kira sandal is from D&G’s spring 2017 Tropico Italiano collection. “And while it’s business in front, the party is in the back — a counter and heel embellished with rose detail and crystals.” The shoes retail for $1,995 on Farfetch.com, but Net-a-Porter.com has them on sale for $1,397.

Sicily, Italy

Melania Trump took the fashion world by storm when she wore this incredibly expensive Dolce and Gabbana jacket to hang out with other wives at the historic Elephants Palace in Sicily, at a lunch hosted by Catania’s mayor.

And OMG, this gown is everything, well after the jacket. Shimmering, sparkling, this silver, high collar mesh dress was paired with silver Bellucci pumps. Featuring tonal sequins on a 4-inch heel, the pumps are embellished with a crystal flower at the pointy toe. This was her mesmerizing outfit to the G-7 summit, which she attended with her husband.

2. Melania is no pushover

Melania showed the world that she is her own woman when she rebuffed her husband’s hand on the Tel Aviv tarmac in Israel. President Trump, in typical manner, had forgotten his wife behind as he strode on ahead with the Prime Minister of Israel Netanyahu. When Trump decided to make up for it, it was too late. Melania swatted his hand away like it was some pesky insect without breaking a stride. She had social media cheering for joy.

[In case you missed it]: The Thread: Trouble in paradise? Melania Trump avoids PDA with husband second time in a row”

Mrs Trump did not miss a beat when she gave her husband a taste of the flick-and-walk, as she avoided his hand while deplaning in Rome.

Watch:

The shade was sooo good, Luvvie Ajayi wrote an irresistible, hilarious article about it.

[Melania Trump’s hand holding block game is strong]: “5 things we learnt from Luvvie Ajayi’s hilarious article”

3. Melania is an activist

Perhaps because Melania has shied away from the limelight since her husband took over as President, the world couldn’t quite place their finger on who she is. What she stands for. What her passions are. What she cares about.

So Melania Trump took time to clarify- through her own independent schedule- what issues are dear to her heart; and that’s women and children.

In Saudi Arabia, she visited the American International School in Riyadh and the first all-women General Electric service centre. She said she was thrilled about meeting women making great strides women empowerment.

She also visited the Bambinu Gesu hospital in Italy as well as the Queen Fabiola Children’s Hospital in Brussels.

Thank you @bambinogesu for the heroic work you do. I ask that everyone keep these amazing children in your thoughts & prayers. pic.twitter.com/UfVAc9lXv2 — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) May 24, 2017

A little boy who I visited today & had been waiting for a heart transplant will be receiving one! #Blessings #Faith pic.twitter.com/DZU3ojxXVC — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) May 24, 2017

4. Melania is a woman of faith

During her visit to the Vatican, Melania Trump revealed she is a Catholic. It was another surprising piece of information about the First Lady.

Today's visit with His Holiness Pope Francis @Pontifex is one I'll never forget. I was humbled by the honor. Blessings to all. pic.twitter.com/NiomkFQqJb — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) May 24, 2017

It was reported that Pope Francis blessed Melania’s rosary.

Melania Trump will be first First Lady since Jackie Kennedy to be Catholic.

5. Melania is nothing like Donald Trump

Brusque, forceful, talkative, loves the limelight, loves power, these words describe the type of man Donald Trump is. Melania, on the other hand, is soft-spoken, compassionate, demure, fashionable, detests the spotlight. Anita McBride, who served as chief of staff to first lady Laura Bush in the White House says Melania is loyal, an attribute which Trump is said to value. The most important factor the world cherishes though is a sense of fashion diplomacy, which Melania possess and Trump doesn’t. With each city and each choice of outfit, Melania Trump demonstrated a far greater understanding of diplomacy that Trump lacks.

If this tour has proven anything, it is that the First Lady is a treasure trove of surprises; we cannot wait to see what revelations are in store as the First Couple return to the White House.