We are not joking, this Melania Trump’s jacket can feed your local government

For a FLOTUS (First Lady of the United States) who came across as a tad bit uninteresting boring, Melania Trump seems to be showing us there’s another side to her. On their first foreign trip abroad, which to be honest seemed to be some sort of family vacation, with Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner tagging along, Melania has been absolutely beautiful to watch.

Apart from being by her husband’s side and slapping his hand away on rare occasion, she has also been doing her own thing. Bringing Dr. Seuss books and other gifts to schools and sick children, revealing her Catholic faith at the Vatican and how could we forget? Joking about her cooking with Pope Francis.

So, yesterday she arrived Sicily with the President for the G7 Summit of world leaders. And while hubby did his thing, she took the opportunity to hang out with the other wives at a lunch hosted by Catania’s mayor at the historic Elephants Palace -in a $51,500 Dolce and Gabbana jacket. Can we just take a moment to appreciate the beauty of the woman Melania, the effortless slay queen.

Before we go ahead and say who has lunch wearing $51,500, we remember she is the wife of a billionaire who is now the President of the United States and really, The “3D flower” jacket is from the Italian design house’s fall 2017 ready-to-wear line, and it’s not yet available in most stores. The jacket looked like this on the runway at Dolce &Gabbana in February ;

Back to this jacket, if you haven’t already done the maths like the sure Nigerians that you are, we “epped” you out. That jacket cost the paltry sum of 19,570,000 in naira. Please, close your mouth., don’t let fly enter. How much is 19million naira really? Eeez nothing! Abi, didn’t Senator Dino Melaye just launch a book that was sold at NGN50,000, 469 copies of which were picked up between the Senate President and Speaker of the House of Representatives at NGN 23, 450, 000?

At least we can see Melania’s jacket, unlike the book which nobody has seen in bookstores yet.

Even the “Americanas” say that their average American family income for 2015, per the US Census Bureau, was $55,775, which is $4,000 more than the cost of the jacket. CNN reports that for outfits first ladies wear for state dinners, or historic public events, some of them are gifts from designers items and accepted on behalf of the US government. Once the outfits are worn however, they are donated to the National Archives. Otherwise, all first ladies are expected to pay out-of-their pocket for their clothes.

Did someone just say Wardrobe allowance? I rest my case. I’m just thinking of how to wear a $ 51.500 jacket without anyone blowing the whistle on me.