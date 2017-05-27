Ekweremadu confirms police raid on his house in new statement

The Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, yesterday confirmed the police raided his Abuja Guest House.

Ekweremadu in a statement through his media aide, Uche Anichukwu, said officers from the Inspector General of Police’s Special Squad raided his official guest house at No. 10 Ganges Street, Maitama, Abuja at about 8.am yesterday.

“They met the steward, Oliver Ogenyi, and some of Ekweramdu’s staff and their children in the house. In spite of the fact that they were informed that the property is the guest house of the Deputy President of the Senate, they nevertheless proceeded to thoroughly search the house without establishing any contact with the Deputy President of the Senate or any of his senior staff.

[Read Also:] PDP SENATORS CONDEMN POLICE RAID ON EKWEREMADU’S GUEST HOUSE

“The steward was taken away by the police to the Special Anti-Robbery (SARS) Office, Garki, Abuja, where the IGP Special Squad’s office is also located. Ogenyi was later released after making a statement,” he said, according to Daily Trust.