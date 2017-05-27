Ebola: FG, Lagos state to sanction Kenya Airlines

Adewole, who was represented at the conference by Dr. Joshua Obasanya, condemned the action of the airline, saying the airline breached protocols.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria and relevant agencies condemn this deliberate breach,” he said, adding: “Necessary steps are being taken by the regulatory authority to sanction the airline in a bid to prevent future occurrence.”

Idris said the federal government banned the repatriation of human remains into the country in all points of entry as a precautionary measure to avoid importation of any infectious disease.

“The government will like to reiterate again that the ban is still in force and any attempt to contravene this ban will attract serious sanction.

“Government will want everyone to be vigilant and encourage all our officials at land, sea and air borders to continue the screening of international passengers,” he said.